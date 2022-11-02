Sign up
Photo 2498
About to Burst
A poppy unfurling, with the morning dew still sparkling
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3700
photos
195
followers
158
following
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd November 2022 8:16am
Tags
bud
poppy
Christina
ace
Wow - beautiful detail
November 2nd, 2022
julia
ace
Oh you bet me to it.. aren't they cute..
November 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh that looks rather amazing!
November 2nd, 2022
Annie D
ace
Beautiful colour and light
November 2nd, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful, like a scrunched away evening dress.
November 2nd, 2022
Dianne
Very artistic.
November 2nd, 2022
