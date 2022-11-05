Sign up
Photo 2501
Dare I?
My friend's kitten has grown a bit since I last visited. She has started exploring the big wide world. After climbing the trees, she sat for a while wondering if she dared go and explore in the paddock. Love the rim light around her fine fur
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3703
photos
195
followers
158
following
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Tags
fence
,
kitten
,
rim-light
Milanie
ace
What terrific rim lighting
November 5th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely light outlining her image on the fence. She looks a beautiful cat.
November 5th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
What a cute shot!
November 5th, 2022
