Previous
Next
Dare I? by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2501

Dare I?

My friend's kitten has grown a bit since I last visited. She has started exploring the big wide world. After climbing the trees, she sat for a while wondering if she dared go and explore in the paddock. Love the rim light around her fine fur
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
685% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What terrific rim lighting
November 5th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely light outlining her image on the fence. She looks a beautiful cat.
November 5th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
What a cute shot!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise