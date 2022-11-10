Previous
Cobwebs by yorkshirekiwi
Cobwebs

By no means a perfect web, but this spider had been really busy. Lots of bokeh and dew drops
Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Iris N
looks great, especially on black!
November 10th, 2022  
John Falconer
Fabulous photo.
November 10th, 2022  
