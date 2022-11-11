Previous
Next
Raindrops on Roses by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2507

Raindrops on Roses

Shot yesterday, when it was only showers. Today it's absolutely heaving down. Hope it stops by the weekend as I'm off to the camera club workshop weekend tomorrow
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise