Another Poppy Inner

A new poppy from my wildflowers this morning. This one is stunning. It has petals that go from a pale pink to fuchsia-coloured frilly edges. It's stunning.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Zenobia Southcombe
Gorgeous detail - I love poppies! Ours are very close to blooming.
November 16th, 2022  
julia ace
Looks pretty.. I have self seeded ones flowering at the moment and there are different ones I had last year.. so it exciting to see what you are going to get.
November 16th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous inner!
November 16th, 2022  
