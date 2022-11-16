Sign up
Photo 2512
Another Poppy Inner
A new poppy from my wildflowers this morning. This one is stunning. It has petals that go from a pale pink to fuchsia-coloured frilly edges. It's stunning.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3714
photos
195
followers
156
following
688% complete
View this month »
2512
Views
8
3
1
365
NIKON Z 7_2
16th November 2022 8:10am
centre
poppy
pinks
stamens
theme-zoom
Zenobia Southcombe
Gorgeous detail - I love poppies! Ours are very close to blooming.
November 16th, 2022
julia
ace
Looks pretty.. I have self seeded ones flowering at the moment and there are different ones I had last year.. so it exciting to see what you are going to get.
November 16th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Gorgeous inner!
November 16th, 2022
