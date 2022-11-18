Previous
Wicked Wasp by yorkshirekiwi
Wicked Wasp

I got stung by one of his mates last week. I'll be doing an after-dark raid on this nest tonight. He's built on the fence surrounding our deck. I nearly put my hand on it before I saw it.
18th November 2022

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Zenobia Southcombe
What a beautiful macro image!
November 18th, 2022  
Christina ace
Ohhh fabulous image - but they're so nasty
November 18th, 2022  
