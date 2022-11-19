Previous
Cabbage tree by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2515

Cabbage tree

Not much to see here, just one of my tatty old cabbage trees, flowering, against a dull sky. I gave it a high key look, practicing for next months camera club subject
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Gosia ace
Great editing
November 19th, 2022  
