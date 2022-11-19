Sign up
Photo 2515
Cabbage tree
Not much to see here, just one of my tatty old cabbage trees, flowering, against a dull sky. I gave it a high key look, practicing for next months camera club subject
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
Carole G
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Tags
tree
,
flowers
,
high-key
,
cabbage
Gosia
ace
Great editing
November 19th, 2022
