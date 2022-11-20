Previous
Lemon flower by yorkshirekiwi
Lemon flower

Crazy spring weather. Hot sunny periods followed by torrential rain and thunder and lightning. My lemon tree took a bit of a bashing and lost some flowers. Here's one that should have grown into a lemon!
Carole G

