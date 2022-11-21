Sign up
Photo 2517
Trio of Goldfinches
these 3 made me laugh. They were balancing on the wire of the fence to eat the grass seeds. There was quite a queue!
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
grass
fence
wire
goldfinch
Julie
ace
This is a sweet image. Lovely colors and composition.
November 21st, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 21st, 2022
