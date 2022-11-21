Previous
Trio of Goldfinches by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2517

Trio of Goldfinches

these 3 made me laugh. They were balancing on the wire of the fence to eat the grass seeds. There was quite a queue!
21st November 2022 21st Nov 22

Carole G

Julie ace
This is a sweet image. Lovely colors and composition.
November 21st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 21st, 2022  
