Photo 2518
Railway Crossing
5 minutes later the heavens opened and I got drenched. Unsettled spring weather.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
21st November 2022 7:17am
Tags
sign
railway
crossing
landscape-53
scenesoftheroad-50
Dawn
ace
A moody scene
November 22nd, 2022
