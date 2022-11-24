Previous
Say Aah! by yorkshirekiwi
Percy's a bit sleepy. He'd been in bed all day. Just got up and about waiting for a bird to fall out of the tree. He should be in the house, looking for the mouse that seems to have made itself at home in my kitchen!
Carole G

ace
Diana ace
Great shot and timing! Minky also seems to sleep all day, in hubbies bed!
Dianne
He looks as if he’s impersonating a lion!
