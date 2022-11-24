Sign up
Photo 2520
Say Aah!
Percy's a bit sleepy. He'd been in bed all day. Just got up and about waiting for a bird to fall out of the tree. He should be in the house, looking for the mouse that seems to have made itself at home in my kitchen!
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
NIKON Z 7_2
23rd November 2022 7:43pm
yawn
cat
burmese
percy
Diana
ace
Great shot and timing! Minky also seems to sleep all day, in hubbies bed!
November 24th, 2022
Dianne
He looks as if he’s impersonating a lion!
November 24th, 2022
