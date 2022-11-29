Sign up
Pep Ventosa fountain
Went out to Woodlands garden and homestead with 2 phototog friends. They wanted to have a go at a Pep Ventosa, so I showed them the basics with the fountain. I only had my macro lens with me, so I was quite please how it turned out in the end.
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3727
photos
194
followers
156
following
Tags
fountain
,
pep
,
ventosa
Diana
ace
It turned out beautifully, how many shots did you take Carole?
November 29th, 2022
Carole G
ace
19, I think
November 29th, 2022
