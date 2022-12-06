Previous
Next
Marlborough Sounds by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2532

Marlborough Sounds

Sailing into the Sounds on the ferry from Wellington to Picton.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture and scenery.
December 6th, 2022  
julia ace
Looks like it would if been a good crossing.
December 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise