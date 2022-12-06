Sign up
Photo 2532
Marlborough Sounds
Sailing into the Sounds on the ferry from Wellington to Picton.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and scenery.
December 6th, 2022
julia
ace
Looks like it would if been a good crossing.
December 6th, 2022
