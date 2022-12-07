Sign up
Photo 2533
Sealion
Went for an early morning walk. Was watching the sea lions in the distance on the edge of the water, and almost fell over this one. Got a bit of a fright, but I think I just woke it up
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3735
photos
194
followers
156
following
693% complete
View this month »
Views
8
1
365
NIKON D500
7th December 2022 6:25am
yawning
,
sealion
Annie D
ace
Lucky you didn't fall over it - you seem to be getting a talking too hahaha
December 7th, 2022
