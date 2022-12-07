Previous
Sealion by yorkshirekiwi
Sealion

Went for an early morning walk. Was watching the sea lions in the distance on the edge of the water, and almost fell over this one. Got a bit of a fright, but I think I just woke it up
7th December 2022

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Annie D ace
Lucky you didn't fall over it - you seem to be getting a talking too hahaha
December 7th, 2022  
