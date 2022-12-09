Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2535
Boulders and Waves
I spent a lovely hour just watching the waves, and experimenting with my filters and slow shutter speeds.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Time for an update. Year 7! Year 6 or 2021, was a strange year of lockdowns and no overseas travel. I suspect 2022, will be...
3737
photos
194
followers
156
following
694% complete
View this month »
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
9th December 2022 3:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
waves
,
long-exposure
,
boulders
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful. Sounds very therapeutic.
December 9th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close