Roxburgh Gorge Jetboat transfer

Today we rode the Roxburgh cycle trail. It is done in two parts 10 and 11kms. The landowner in the middle didn’t want the track going through his land, so enterprising locals offer a jet boat ferry service between the two ends. There goes our ferry man, while we had another 10km to ride. Actually we had another 17 as we rode to the start from our camp site. Rode 36km today in quite hot conditions. Now enjoying a cold G&T