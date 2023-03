Shorebirds at Pūkorokoro

Got fed up with being indoors in front of the computer, so had a drive out to Pūkorokoro. Lots of birds, in this shot you have wrybills in the foreground, red knots and godwits. I also saw herons, white heron spoonbills, oystercatchers, stilts and ordinary seagulls. Funny how they seem to stick to their own kind. Got a bit wet and trapped in a hide waiting out the heavier squalls, but so good to be out in fresh air for a change