Flight of the Godwits

One of my little goals has been to learn how to set my mirrorless camera to catch birds in flight. I normally just have my camera set on single-spot focus, but today I tinkered with continuous focus. Really happy how this turned out, as they're not slow birds. March is the time of year when the godwits take off for their long migratory flight to Alaska, where they feed and breed before returning to New Zealand in September and October. Guess they were having a practice run