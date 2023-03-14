Previous
Feather by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2630

Feather

Just don't seem to be getting time for photography at the moment. You would think with an acre property I could find something to photograph. This is probably a turkey feather I found stuck on one of the wire fences.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
*lynn ace
beautiful shot ... the background light and colors are wonderful
March 14th, 2023  
Annie D ace
love the colours and great detail
March 14th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fine detail.
March 14th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely.
March 14th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely detail
March 14th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
It certainly is not a little bird's feather - but just the same structure!
March 14th, 2023  
