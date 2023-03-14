Sign up
Photo 2630
Feather
Just don't seem to be getting time for photography at the moment. You would think with an acre property I could find something to photograph. This is probably a turkey feather I found stuck on one of the wire fences.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
6
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3839
photos
193
followers
159
following
2623
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
Tags
feather
*lynn
ace
beautiful shot ... the background light and colors are wonderful
March 14th, 2023
Annie D
ace
love the colours and great detail
March 14th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fine detail.
March 14th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely.
March 14th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely detail
March 14th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
It certainly is not a little bird's feather - but just the same structure!
March 14th, 2023
