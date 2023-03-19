Sign up
Photo 2635
Foggy morning on the road
Driving off to play golf. Fortunately, it cleared into a beautiful day
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
road
,
fog
,
pylons
Dawn
ace
A lovely foggy scene fav
March 19th, 2023
