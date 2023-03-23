Previous
The Mounga by yorkshirekiwi
The Mounga

Day 3, woke up to beautiful weather, a cloud on the Mounga (the local name for Mt Taranaki), but unfortunately lost our last match. Had to leave early to get home, as I have another trip to make tomorrow
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Dawn ace
A wonderful capture of this Mt
March 23rd, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Fabulous with that cloudy top.
March 23rd, 2023  
