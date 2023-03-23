Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2639
The Mounga
Day 3, woke up to beautiful weather, a cloud on the Mounga (the local name for Mt Taranaki), but unfortunately lost our last match. Had to leave early to get home, as I have another trip to make tomorrow
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3848
photos
194
followers
159
following
723% complete
View this month »
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
22nd March 2023 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the
,
mounga
Dawn
ace
A wonderful capture of this Mt
March 23rd, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Fabulous with that cloudy top.
March 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close