Previous
Next
Waiouru Army Museum by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2640

Waiouru Army Museum

Another Road trip. No golf this time. We had to be in Bulls at 9 am - a five-hour drive away, so we drove as far as Waiouru and camped out behind the Army museum for the night, so we only had to drive an hour in the morning
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise