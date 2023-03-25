Sign up
Photo 2641
Sunrise at Waiouru
Glad to wake up early this morning or I would have missed this. Sunrise and mist at Waiouru
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
25th March 2023 7:13am
Tags
sunrise
mist
