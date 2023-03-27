Sign up
Photo 2643
Zonked
The effects of having a new baby brother arrived. Sapphie had to retire to the outer furniture for some shut-eye this afternoon.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
0
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3852
photos
193
followers
158
following
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
Tags
cat
,
sleep
,
burmese
