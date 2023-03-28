Sign up
Photo 2644
sleepyhead
Ruarhid is settling well into his new home. He needs to learn to pace himself though. Sapphie is getting more used to him, he's getting closer.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
3
0
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
365
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
29th March 2023 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitten
,
burmese
Dawn
ace
So cute
March 29th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image of Ruarhid!
March 29th, 2023
julia
ace
Very cute.. looks like he's had a big day..
March 29th, 2023
