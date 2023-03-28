Previous
Next
sleepyhead by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2644

sleepyhead

Ruarhid is settling well into his new home. He needs to learn to pace himself though. Sapphie is getting more used to him, he's getting closer.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
724% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
So cute
March 29th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image of Ruarhid!
March 29th, 2023  
julia ace
Very cute.. looks like he's had a big day..
March 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise