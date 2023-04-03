Previous
Next
Ruaridh by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2650

Ruaridh

Just a kitten shot. Ruaridh, playing on his new cat stand. Saphhie is making good use of it too. She's stopped hissing at him but not quite ready for cuddles yet.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Cute kitty. Hopefully they'll start to get closer before too much longer.
April 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise