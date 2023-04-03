Sign up
Photo 2650
Ruaridh
Just a kitten shot. Ruaridh, playing on his new cat stand. Saphhie is making good use of it too. She's stopped hissing at him but not quite ready for cuddles yet.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Tags
ruaridh
Rick
ace
Cute kitty. Hopefully they'll start to get closer before too much longer.
April 3rd, 2023
