Horse Trough by yorkshirekiwi
Horse Trough

It was white out fog conditions when I left for my morning walk. My eye was caught by my neighbours horse trough in the fog. Had to do some major processing so you could actually see it, but I quite like the result
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Chris Cook ace
I love this.
April 4th, 2023  
