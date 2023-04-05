Sign up
Photo 2652
Horse Trough
It was white out fog conditions when I left for my morning walk. My eye was caught by my neighbours horse trough in the fog. Had to do some major processing so you could actually see it, but I quite like the result
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3861
photos
191
followers
156
following
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th April 2023 8:09am
bath
,
fence
,
horse
,
mist
,
trough
,
mynah
Chris Cook
ace
I love this.
April 4th, 2023
