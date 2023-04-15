All Blacks - They're Not

Our local rugby team started off the season today. Playing for I believe was the golden boot! Never tried photographing a rugby game before. but I'd always been told to position yourself by the goal, so you get players running towards you. There seemed to be a lot of side ways action in this game. A lot of kicking into touch and line ups. Looked like they kept running out of puff! Don't know who won, as I got cold and called it a day. Was only when I got home that I noticed the wording on the oppositions shorts.