All Blacks - They're Not by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2662

All Blacks - They're Not

Our local rugby team started off the season today. Playing for I believe was the golden boot! Never tried photographing a rugby game before. but I'd always been told to position yourself by the goal, so you get players running towards you. There seemed to be a lot of side ways action in this game. A lot of kicking into touch and line ups. Looked like they kept running out of puff! Don't know who won, as I got cold and called it a day. Was only when I got home that I noticed the wording on the oppositions shorts.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

ace
Joan Robillard
Good action shot
April 15th, 2023  
