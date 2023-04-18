Previous
Henry's Falls by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2665

Henry's Falls

A little diversion before doing the weekly shop. I was hoping to find some fungi, but made do with the waterfall instead.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Photo Details

Diana ace
So beautiful!
April 18th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful soft falls.
April 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Absolutely fabulous fav
April 18th, 2023  
