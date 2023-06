Misty Waikato Sunrise

I'm using this as a filler, as I lost a day in Dubai in the airport. My flight was delayed by 2 hours, on top of the 9 hour wait between flights. I entered this photo into a National salon, and got notice today that I was awarded an Honours for the shot. Out of 496 entries, only 90 received an award, and only 22 of those were Honours.So a bit pleased