Grey seal Pup by yorkshirekiwi
Grey seal Pup

A filler shot. Forgot to post yesterday or indeed take a photo. Not quite back in a routine yet. I’m still waking up at bizarre times during the night, so posting this one which I have on my iPad
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Corinne ace
Great close up !
June 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture .
June 21st, 2023  
