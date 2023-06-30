Previous
In the Style of Otto Steinert by yorkshirekiwi
In the Style of Otto Steinert

Another wet, wintery day, so I decided to have a go at the Artist challenge. This didn't really turn out how I had in mind, for a start I have no idea how the colour came back into it, but I rather like it. So there you have it
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera.
Issi Bannerman
Well, I rather like it too! :-)
June 30th, 2023  
julia
Interesting.. another winner for your model.
June 30th, 2023  
