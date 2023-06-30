Sign up
Previous
Photo 2738
In the Style of Otto Steinert
Another wet, wintery day, so I decided to have a go at the Artist challenge. This didn't really turn out how I had in mind, for a start I have no idea how the colour came back into it, but I rather like it. So there you have it
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
3949
photos
188
followers
155
following
750% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
30th June 2023 4:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
ac-steinert
Issi Bannerman
ace
Well, I rather like it too! :-)
June 30th, 2023
julia
ace
Interesting.. another winner for your model.
June 30th, 2023
