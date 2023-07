Ruaridh and the big outdoors

Ruaridh had grown quite a bit in my absence, so time to introduce him to the outdoors and the catflap. I don't really like him wearing a collar, but this one has an Apple air tag on it, so if he does go AWOL, we will have some idea where he is. He is more comfortable wearing it, than when we tried a harness. He's a bit freaked by the wind, so not been too far so far.