Furry faced spider by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2793

Furry faced spider

I was trying to get a good shot of these tiny Manuka flowers, when something moved. On closer inspection it was a tiny spider. It was only when I downloaded it that I saw how furry its face is. Tried to identify it ,but put it in the too hard basket
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

