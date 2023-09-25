Previous
Kingfisher by yorkshirekiwi
Kingfisher

I've been busy with work for my diploma, so not getting out to take new photos, but here's one I've edited for the final assignment
25th September 2023

Carole G

ace
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Chris Cook ace
Superlative b&w
September 26th, 2023  
