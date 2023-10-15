Sign up
Previous
Photo 2845
Dragonfly
A rather battered looking specimen. His wings looked quite bent. Taking a long rest on our lemon tree
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4057
photos
182
followers
152
following
779% complete
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
15th October 2023 11:17am
Tags
dragonfly
Pat Knowles
ace
He’s clinging on there!
October 15th, 2023
