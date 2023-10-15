Previous
Dragonfly by yorkshirekiwi
Dragonfly

A rather battered looking specimen. His wings looked quite bent. Taking a long rest on our lemon tree
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Pat Knowles ace
He’s clinging on there!
October 15th, 2023  
