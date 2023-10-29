Previous
Not Happy by yorkshirekiwi
Not a happy household today. I don't need to say why.
This morning there is no sign of chicks or parents. Not going to let them build there again. It's too stressful being a bird mum.
29th October 2023

Carole G

John Falconer ace
Oh. I thought it was you were NZ All Black supporters. They lost the Rugby World cup a few hours ago in Paris. The were beaten by South Africa 12 points to 11!!!
October 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Sounds like you are a NZ supporter. Not to do with the disappearance of a blackbird or two!
October 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Sorry
October 29th, 2023  
