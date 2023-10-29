Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2859
Not Happy
Not a happy household today. I don't need to say why.
This morning there is no sign of chicks or parents. Not going to let them build there again. It's too stressful being a bird mum.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4071
photos
181
followers
152
following
783% complete
View this month »
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad mini (5th generation)
Taken
29th October 2023 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
supporters
,
allblack
John Falconer
ace
Oh. I thought it was you were NZ All Black supporters. They lost the Rugby World cup a few hours ago in Paris. The were beaten by South Africa 12 points to 11!!!
October 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Sounds like you are a NZ supporter. Not to do with the disappearance of a blackbird or two!
October 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Sorry
October 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close