Previous
Photo 2877
Strawflower
I'm growing straw flowers this year. I have pink and yellow.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
3
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4089
photos
181
followers
152
following
788% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
16th November 2023 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
straw
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really delicate and beautiful.
November 15th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
the pinks are beautiful and I like your side on viewpoint
November 15th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 15th, 2023
