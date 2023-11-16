Previous
Strawflower by yorkshirekiwi
Strawflower

I'm growing straw flowers this year. I have pink and yellow.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Carole G

Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
LManning (Laura) ace
Really delicate and beautiful.
November 15th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
the pinks are beautiful and I like your side on viewpoint
November 15th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 15th, 2023  
