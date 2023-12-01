Sign up
Previous
Photo 2891
High Key greenfinch
Another capture from my short walk to the gym, this time on my return journey. A green finch in the flax at the side of the road
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4103
photos
181
followers
152
following
792% complete
View this month »
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
1st December 2023 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
high
,
key
,
finch
,
flax
,
minimalism
Brian
ace
Awesome POV
December 1st, 2023
