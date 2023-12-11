Previous
Straw flower ICM by yorkshirekiwi
Straw flower ICM

Using the Reeflex ap on my phone, I found I could slow the shutter speed down and create ICM's using my phone. Easier than using my real camera.
11th December 2023 11th Dec 23

Carole G

@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
Corinne C ace
It's beautiful
December 11th, 2023  
