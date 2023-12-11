Sign up
Previous
Photo 2901
Straw flower ICM
Using the Reeflex ap on my phone, I found I could slow the shutter speed down and create ICM's using my phone. Easier than using my real camera.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
1
2
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4113
photos
180
followers
152
following
794% complete
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
10th December 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
straw
,
icm
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful
December 11th, 2023
