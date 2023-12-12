Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2902
Kaka
This is a rework of an older photograph. I was trying out some editing techniques to make it more of a painterly look than a photograph
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
4114
photos
180
followers
152
following
795% complete
View this month »
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th September 2023 11:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kaka
,
re-edit
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous image
December 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close