Kaka by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2902

Kaka

This is a rework of an older photograph. I was trying out some editing techniques to make it more of a painterly look than a photograph
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Corinne C ace
Fabulous image
December 12th, 2023  
