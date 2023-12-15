Previous
Sunset at Back Paddock by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 2905

Sunset at Back Paddock

Spending two nights here. Such a gorgeous, peaceful spot. Had the place to ourselves last night, but a caravan has joined us today
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Carole G

ace
Year 8! where does the time go! I added another camera to my collection, this time going mirrorless and my first full frame camera. I...
