Young Kiwi

This young kiwi has had a big day. 3.5 hours in a car, followed by over an hour on a ferry to be released to his new home on Rotorua Island in the Hauraki Gulf. At only 6 weeks old the parents leave them to fend for themselves. This one has been hand reared from an egg, and will hopefully add to the population of over 50 which have been introduced to the island. He is expected to remain in a burrow for a couple of days to recover from his journey before starting to explore his new home