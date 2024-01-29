Previous
Takahē by yorkshirekiwi
Takahē

After being presumed extinct for nearly 50 years, the takahē was famously rediscovered in 1948. Still on the endangered list with only about 500 in existence. They appear quite prehistoric in my mind
Looks like an interesting bird. I like its large red beak. Nice spotting.
January 29th, 2024  
Wow, it does look prehistoric. Sort of a vulture head about it. Great capture.
January 29th, 2024  
