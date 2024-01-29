Sign up
Previous
Photo 2951
Takahē
After being presumed extinct for nearly 50 years, the takahē was famously rediscovered in 1948. Still on the endangered list with only about 500 in existence. They appear quite prehistoric in my mind
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
2
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4165
photos
181
followers
149
following
808% complete
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
27th January 2024 4:34pm
Tags
takahē
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like an interesting bird. I like its large red beak. Nice spotting.
January 29th, 2024
Rick
ace
Wow, it does look prehistoric. Sort of a vulture head about it. Great capture.
January 29th, 2024
