Previous
Photo 2957
Echinacea
Echinacea in my garden. I planted one last year, and it's really taken off this year. I wanted one for the bees, and it certainly attracts them
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
0
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
2nd February 2024 1:10pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
echinacea
Rick
ace
Lovely flower and capture.
February 4th, 2024
