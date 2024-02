Thrive

7 years ago the lovely Nicole came into my life. She moved in around the corner and put out a sign as a personal trainer. Feeling fat and unfit, I plucked up the courage to walk in. She plays a big part in my life now, and I exercise with her 4 times a week. We have a little thrive fitness family now of all shapes, sizes and ages. All of us whom she has helped with our fitness goals. Everyone should have a Nick in their life