Photo 3017
Fantail
Just a fantail hanging about in the trees. I had my prime 400mm lens on the camera, he kept getting too close for me to focus on.
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
fantail
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a great expression!
April 4th, 2024
