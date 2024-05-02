Previous
Milking goats by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3045

Milking goats

Another goat farm shot, this time in the milking parlour
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Dianne ace
Great record of a day in the life…
May 2nd, 2024  
Brigette ace
Is that what they call it?! Milking parlour
How fancy!!!
May 2nd, 2024  
