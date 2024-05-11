Sign up
Previous
Photo 3054
Aurora Australis
Even with the light pollution from our little town, I was able to photograh the aurora tonight
11th May 2024
11th May 24
2
4
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
11th May 2024 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aurora
Maggiemae
ace
Wow - I knew I could rely on someone in our NZ community to get an amazing photo! fav
May 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
May 11th, 2024
Wow - I knew I could rely on someone in our NZ community to get an amazing photo! fav