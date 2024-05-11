Previous
Aurora Australis by yorkshirekiwi
Photo 3054

Aurora Australis

Even with the light pollution from our little town, I was able to photograh the aurora tonight
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Carole G

ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
Maggiemae ace

Wow - I knew I could rely on someone in our NZ community to get an amazing photo! fav
May 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
May 11th, 2024  
