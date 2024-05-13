Sign up
Photo 3056
Big Game Hunting
Fortunately, he's not very good at it yet. Although I did see him stalking the wild turkeys in the paddock earlier. He does look strong and powerful now though.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
1
1
Carole G
ace
@yorkshirekiwi
2024 and my 9th year of posting. I think I'm on my 6th camera. I keep trading up as technology changes! I'm mainly a Nikon...
4301
photos
188
followers
117
following
837% complete
3050
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 8
Taken
12th May 2024 4:14pm
Annie D
ace
he definitely looks focused
May 14th, 2024
