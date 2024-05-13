Previous
Big Game Hunting by yorkshirekiwi
Big Game Hunting

Fortunately, he's not very good at it yet. Although I did see him stalking the wild turkeys in the paddock earlier. He does look strong and powerful now though.
Carole G

ace
Annie D
he definitely looks focused
May 14th, 2024  
